Police Respond to Shooting in Moberly

MOBERLY — The Moberly Police Department responded to a shooting early this morning at West Lee Street in Moberly.

Officers said a 32-year-old Moberly woman was shot in the back and is receiving treatment at a Columbia hospital.

Police took one subject in custody, and stated that more information will be released shortly.

The police department is not taking any calls at this time as detectives are still investigating.