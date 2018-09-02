Police respond to shots fired in north Columbia

COLUMBIA — Columbia police responded to reports of shots fired in the 2000 block of Newton Drive Monday afternoon.

The Columbia Police Department sent several units to the scene, where officers entered a home on Newton Drive.

A bullet hole was visible on a car outside, but officers confirmed no one was shot inside of the vehicle.

