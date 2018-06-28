Police Respond to Shots Fired in West Columbia

COLUMBIA - Police say one person was injured after shots were fired at a house in Columbia Wednesday morning.

Police responded to a call at 1:25 a.m. in the 400 block of Hirth Avenue in West Columbia.

Police say the victim heard a knock at the door, when he opened it two men started shooting at him. The two men then fled on foot.

The victim sustained injuries from glass that came from a broken window. No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.