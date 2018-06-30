Police Respond to Two Armed Robberies Overnight

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police Department responded to two armed robberies of convenience stores early Wednesday morning.

CPD believes the same man is responsible for both robberies.

The first robbery occurred around 2:15 A.M. at the Phillips 66 located at 101 Nifong Blvd E. The second robbery occurred approximately 15 minutes later at the Break Time Convenience Store located at 1410 Forum Blvd.

The male suspect was armed with a handgun and was last seen wearing a gray shirt, jacket with a hood and dark jeans.

Mayor Bob McDavid, Police Chief Ken Burton, and Columbia City Council members are holding a meeting Wednesday afternoon at 2 p.m. to discuss recent crime in Columbia. A citizen survey showed having a safe community was one of Columbia residents top priorities.

The two robberies are the latest in a series of crimes in Columbia. Four shootings have occurred in Columbia in the last two weeks.

The downtown shooting on the corner of 10th and Broadway left three people injured Saturday, June 15th. A shooting at Lakewood Apartments last Friday, June 21 resulted in no injuries. A third shooting happened Sunday on Bodie Drive in Columbia. One 19-year-old man was shot in the leg at a house party. Lastly, a shooting occurred in the parking lot of a laundromat on Conley Road. 25-year-old Anthony Unger of Jefferson City was killed and two arrests were made in connection with the shooting.

Officers also responded to an armed robbery at Phillips 66 on 2200 West Ash Street Tuesday morning.

If you have any information about the robberies, contact the Columbia Police Department at (573) 442-6131 or Crime Stoppers at (573) 874-TIPS to remain anonymous.