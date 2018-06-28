Police reveal contents of Schweich spokesperson's suicide note

JEFFERSON CITY - During a brief news conference Tuesday, Jefferson City Police released the contents of the suicide note left by the late state auditor's spokesperson, Spence Jackson, who police said committed suicide over the weekend. They found his body in his apartment Sunday.

According to Captain Doug Shoemaker, the note found at Jackson's apartment read, "I'm so sorry I just can't take being unemployed again."

Jackson was the spokesperson for Tom Schweich prior to Schweich committing suicide February 26.

Police said at the time of his death, Jackson was still employed with the Auditor's office. Shoemaker said Jackson attended work Friday but left around noon for lunch and did not return. The suicide note was dated March 27.

Shoemaker said Jackson's family wanted the contents of the note released to quiet media rumors. He added there was no evidence Jackson was fired.

Police declined to comment on Jackson's mental state or medical history due to family privacy.

Jackson was found dead at his Jefferson City apartment Sunday after his mother reported not hearing from him. Police said the initial assessment of the scene indicated Jackson died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Physical evidence at the scene did not indicate forced entry or a struggle, according to police.

Shoemaker said police were working closely with family members and the State Auditor's office to retrace days prior to Jackson's death.