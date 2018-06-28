Police reviewing death of Pamela Hupp's mother

CLAYTON (AP) — St. Louis County police are reviewing their investigation into the death of Pamela Hupp's mother, now that Hupp is charged with first-degree murder in neighboring St. Charles County.

Shirley Neumann was 77 when she fell through a balcony railing at her retirement apartment in 2013. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that police have twice deemed the fall an accident.

Department spokesman Shawn McGuire says detectives never questioned Hupp about the fall because circumstances did not suggest foul play. Authorities believe Hupp was the last person to have seen her mother alive.

McGuire says the review is not a "re-opening" of the investigation.

Hupp is accused of shooting a stranger at her O'Fallon, Missouri, home in August in an effort to frame someone else in an earlier murder case.