Police: Road rage blamed in St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police say road rage is to blame for the shooting of a man on a motorcycle.

KMOV-TV reports that the shooting happened early Sunday on the city's north side. Police say several shots were fired but the victim was struck just once, in the foot, and is expected to survive.

The motorcycle driver was involved in a minor accident. A short time later, someone shot from a gangway, striking the man in the right foot. The motorcyclist drove on a short while before stopping at a bar for help.