Police: Robbery Suspect Shot by Store Worker

RICHWOODS (AP) - A robbery suspect is hospitalized after being shot by a worker at the Missouri grocery store targeted for the robbery.

KTVI-TV reports that a man walked into Cobb's Grocery in the eastern Missouri town of Richwoods around 9 a.m. Tuesday, carrying a large knife and a can of pepper spray. The man demanded all the money from the cash register.

While a clerk was taking out the money, another employee fired one shot at the suspect while inside the store. The suspect ran out and drove away.

Police located the vehicle a short time later. The suspect was taken to a St. Louis hospital for treatment. A condition report wasn't immediately available.