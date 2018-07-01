Police Rule Missouri Couple's Death a Murder-Suicide

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Police say the death of a Springfield couple was a murder-suicide.

Springfield police spokesman Cpl. Matt Brown says investigators determined 41-year-old Jason Nickols shot his wife, 51-year-old Doris Nickols, and then shot himself. Their bodies were found Monday in their home in south Springfield.

Court documents show that Doris Nickols sought an order of protection against her husband in March 2011. Jason Nickols responded by seeking a protection order against his wife.

Police say the investigation continues but they do not believe anyone else was involved.