Police: Runner attacked by teens with tree branches in park

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police say that five teenagers have been charged as juveniles with felony assault after they say the teens attacked a runner on a park trail in St. Louis with tree branches.

Authorities said Monday that five boys, ranging in age from 13 to 16, were arrested and turned over to juvenile authorities. Police say a 45-year-old man was running on the trail along the western edge of Forest Park Sunday night, when he saw the group of teens blocking the trail.

According to authorities, as he tried to pass them, they hit him with branches. The man suffered cuts to his face and bruises on his body and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police have not given a motive in the incident, but Capt. Dan Howard said investigators believe this is an isolated incident.