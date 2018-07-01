Police say 72-year-old in the hospital after strong armed robbery

MOBERLY - Officers said early Friday morning an elderly man suffered a head injury during an attempted strong armed robbery near the 200 block of Farror Street in Moberly.

The 72-year-old victim told police the suspect hit him in the head and demanded money.

A Randolph County ambulance took the victim to the hospital for the head injury.

Police said the suspect was last seen running north. As of Friday morning, they had not found the suspect.