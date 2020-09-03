Police say a child was shot in Kansas City

(AP)- Police in Kansas City are investigating the shooting of a young child near Oak Park.

Police say the shooting happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday, when a girl younger than 10 was shot in the leg as she was getting out of a car to play in the park.

Police say the girl was a bystander hit by a stray bullet when someone inside a nearby car began shooting at another vehicle.

The girl was taken to a hospital to be treated for the wound, which is not believed to be life-threatening.

The shooting comes as local leaders and Missouri lawmakers seek to stop growing gun violence in Kansas City and St. Louis.