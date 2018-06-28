Police say a victim shot a robbery suspect in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Authorities say a robbery victim has fatally shot an armed man at a gated apartment complex in south Kansas City.

The Kansas City Star reports that police responded to the shooting just before 5 a.m. Tuesday. Police say two men were loading items into their car when the robber approached them demanding the items. The victims initially complied. But one of the men pulled out a handgun and shot the robber when he tried to force the men inside their apartment.

Police say the robber ran before collapsing moments later and dying. Police didn't say what the men were loading into their vehicle when they were robbed or whether the gates to the complex were closed.

The identity of the man who died wasn't immediately released.