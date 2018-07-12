Police say armed man tried to rob hospice for drugs

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis County police spokesman says an armed man entered a hospice home looking for narcotics but fled soon after.

St. Anthony's Medical Center media relations coordinator Joe Poelker says the report of an armed intruder came into security about 6:30 a.m. Saturday and the campus was locked down.

Officer Brian Schellman says no one was hurt and said it "looks like a failed robbery attempt."

Schellman says the man was armed with a handgun, walked into the de Greeff Hospice House and directed a nurse to take him to where the narcotics were.

The nurse started walking with the man toward the back of the building, and then ran. Schellman says the armed man ran out of an unlocked door likely before police arrived.