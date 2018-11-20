Police say at least 2 shot as protests for Michael Brown continue

FERGUSON (AP) - Law enforcement said at least two people were shot during Monday night clashes in Ferguson.

Authorities are blaming the violence on "criminals" who are in crowds of peaceful protesters, and they're asking people who are protesting the fatal shooting of an unarmed black teen by a white police officer to protest during the day.

Monday night, police used armored vehicles to push back demonstrators. Reports said officers deployed noisemakers, fired tear gas and flash grenades Monday night in an effort to keep protesters moving and not congregating. They said some people in the crowd lobbed Molotov cocktails.

Capt. Ron Johnson of the Missouri Highway Patrol said some police officers came under heavy gunfire as they prodded demonstrators to keep moving. He also said four officers were injured by rocks or bottles.

The National Guard continues to remain at arm's length from protest areas in Ferguson.