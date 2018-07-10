Police Say Bank Robbery Suspect Shot Himself

HAZELWOOD (AP) - A 25-year-old bank robbery suspect is hospitalized in critical condition after shooting himself in the head following a police chase.

Florissant police say a U.S. Bank branch on North Highway 67 was robbed shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday. An employee described the getaway car as a silver Mitsubishi and police spotted the vehicle soon after the crime, prompting a chase into Hazelwood.

The car crashed into a concrete guardrail. Police approaching the wrecked car heard a single gunshot and found the man with a wound to the head. Police say no officers fired their weapons, and no shots were aimed at police.

No one at the bank was hurt. The suspect's name has not been released.