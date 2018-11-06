Police Say Body May Be Missing Missouri Woman's

By: The Associated Press

GRAIN VALLEY (AP) - Police in a Kansas City suburb said a body found by a man walking his dog may be that of a woman reported missing last month.

Grain Valley police said in a release Sunday that the body was discovered Saturday. Police tentatively identified the deceased as 28-year-old Amber Jo Bradley-Couch, of Oak Grove. She was reported missing in early February.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and they haven't determined if foul play was involved.