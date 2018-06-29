Police say Charleston man was shot in self-defense

CHARLESTON (AP) — Police in the southeast Missouri town of Charleston say a man found dead was killed in self-defense.

The Southeast Missourian reports that 28-year-old Christopher Flannigan of Charles was found dead Saturday morning from an apparent gunshot wound. The suspected shooter was at the scene and taken into custody.

Charleston police say that after an investigation that included the Missouri State Highway Patrol, evidence indicated the shooter acted in self-defense, and investigators are not recommending criminal charges.

Police have released no further details.