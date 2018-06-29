Police Say Chillicothe Fire was Intentionally Set

CHILLICOTHE - Police believe a fire over the weekend at the Daryl Danner Memorial Park in Chillicothe, Mo., was intentionally set. According to the Chillicothe Police Department, officials reponded to the park on Saturday around 4:20 p.m.

There was smoke and fire in the maintenance building and two smaller fires in the concession stands and restrooms.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Chillicothe Police Department at (660) 646-2121.