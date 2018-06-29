Police Say Eldon Man May Have Been Held Against His Will

ELDON - The Eldon Police Department said a man may have been held in a home against his will Tuesday morning.

Around 2:45 a.m., the department received a call and heard the suspects were armed.

The department said officers responded to the residence and saw several people inside. The department said the individuals would not answer the door.

Officers set a perimeter around the residence and called the Miller County Sheriff's Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol to assist.

The department said several individuals came out of the house when the department called for back-up.

The department said the residence is now secure and said it is still investigating the incident.