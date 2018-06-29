Police Say Fatal Missouri Home Fire Intentionally Set

FLORISSANT, Mo. (AP) - Police say an eastern Missouri man who was killed when his St. Louis-area house exploded apparently caused the blast intentionally.

KMOV reports police found a suicide note in the vehicle of 52-year-old Kirk Sayles after his Florissant home exploded just before 3 a.m. Sunday, sending huge flames into the air and knocking the house off its foundation.

Investigators say Sayles poured gasoline throughout the home and ignited it. Sayles did not have gas service to his home, but the force of the explosion ruptured a nearby gas line.

The building collapsed and kept rescue workers from entering the residence until about four hours after the blast. Sayles was found dead inside.

One neighbor says the explosion shattered windows and melted siding on his home.