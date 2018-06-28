Police Say Kansas City Freeway Shootings Connected

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Several vehicles on south Kansas City interstates have been shot at since last month, but it hasn't seemed to have rattled area drivers.

Thirteen shootings have been reported since March 8, most of them in an area on the city's south side known both as Three Trails Crossing and the Grandview Triangle. It's where three interstate highways and U.S. 50 intersect.

Police said on Friday that 12 of the shootings are connected, but didn't say how. Three people have been wounded, but none of the injuries are life-threatening.

A reward for information leading to an arrest is up to $10,000.

Roger Oatman, of Belton, says his daily commute involves more than 30 miles, including passing through the Grandview Triangle. He said Friday he doesn't intend to change his route.