Police Say Man Falsely Reported Being Shot

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A Springfield man is facing two misdemeanor charges after police say he falsely reported a drug dealer had shot him in the abdomen.

The Springfield News-Leader reports 22-year-old Claude Shuler told police a 43-year-old suspect shot him Oct. 31, but changed his story when officers found syringes and a handgun at the residence where he was shot.

A probable cause statement says Shuler admitted shooting himself, saying he had heard that a drug dealer was trying to kill him and he thought he would be safe at the hospital.

He underwent surgery was in stable condition. A warrant for his arrest was issued Friday on false report and drug paraphernalia charges.

No attorney or phone number for Shuler was listed online.