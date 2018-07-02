Police Say Man Shot at Squad Car During Chase

By: The Associated Press

EAST PRAIRIE (AP) - A southeast Missouri man is jailed after allegedly leading police on a chase and shooting at a police car.

KFVS-TV reports that the 36-year-old suspect is jailed and expected to face several charges. None had been filed by Friday afternoon.

The incident began late Thursday with a traffic stop in East Prairie. Police say the suspect took off, prompting a chase. East Prairie Capt. Ryan Hill says the driver fired four rounds from a .12-gauge shotgun at the police char chasing him. One round hit the car, but the officer was not hurt.

The driver crashed and ran away, prompting an all-night search.

Mississippi County Sheriff Keith Moore says the suspect was arrested without incident Friday morning at a home in Charleston.