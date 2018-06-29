Police say Michael Brown and friend were robbery suspects

FERGUSON (AP) - Police reports said that the unarmed 18-year-old fatally shot by police in Ferguson and his friend were suspects in a convenience store robbery on the day of the shooting.

Reports released Friday by Ferguson Police Chief Thomas Jackson said Michael Brown and his friend, Dorian Johnson, took a box of cigars from a store in Ferguson the morning of Aug. 9. Jackson said the officer who shot Brown encountered the men after reports of the robbery circulated on police radio.