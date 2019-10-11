Police say missing girls have been found

MONETT - Police in Monett said family members have picked up two girls Friday originally thought to be with gang members in southwest Missouri.

The police department said, with help from family and several law enforcement agencies, 15-year-old Olivia Bailey (pictured left) and her 14-year-old sister Tori (pictured right) were found in the Eldorado Springs area.

Police said the girls were last seen May 24 at the Monett YMCA.