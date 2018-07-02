Police say missing Springfield girl has been found safe

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Springfield police say they have located a 13-year-old girl who was reported missing earlier.

Police say Rachael Mosher was reported missing Tuesday evening after leaving a relative's home.

Police said in a release Wednesday that the girl, who police describe as autistic, was found safe and uninjured Wednesday morning after a bus driver saw her and called police.

Police also say detectives will continue investigating to determine what occurred during the time Mosher was missing.