Police Say Murder Suspects in Custody

The standoff was in a neighborhood near the Lake of the Woods I-70 exit, where two men and a woman surrendered. Police refused to say if the suspects were armed, and officers were still waiting for a search warrant. But, police believe both men were involved in Wednesday's murder of Carlos Kelley. Officers were looking for several individuals who were at the scene when Kelly died from a single blow to the back of his head. One witness called police from a pay phone shortly afterward.

Neighbors say Thursday night's standoff began with just one police car. But, it grew to what Captain Tom Dresner said was about 20 officers, including Columbia's Special Tactics and Response (STAR) team, to control the situation. Police fired t he only shots to knock out street lights. They said no one was hurt during the incident.

Rodney E. Cunningham and Travis S. Midgyett, both of Columbia, were arrested after they left the apartment. Both were taken to the Columbia Police Department for questioning and are considered "persons of interest" in the Kelley murder.

Midgyett was taken to the Boone County Sheriffs Department because of a felony parole warrant. Cunningham was arrested for two felony charges of 1st Degree Trafficking from a previous narcotics investigation.

The investigation into Kelley's death continues. If you have any information, you are asked to call the Columbia Police Department or Crime Stoppers at (573)875-8477.