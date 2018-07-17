Police say Pine Lawn teen threatened officer with a gun, ran away

By: The Associated Press

PINE LAWN (AP) - Police said they've captured a Pine Lawn teenager who pointed a pistol at an officer during a traffic stop and then fled.

Pine Lawn Police Lt. Steven Blakeney told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch the officer stopped the 17-year-old's car Monday morning because its headlights were off. He said the teen and another man pointed pistols at the officer and ran away. A third man also fled the vehicle.

The officer said the driver lost both of his shoes before running into the woods.

The teen eventually surrendered to a St. Ann officer with a police dog.

Prosecutors charged the teenager with unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and resisting arrest. It's unclear if the passengers were arrested.

Pine Lawn is a city in St. Louis County.