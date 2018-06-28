Police say suspect left phone number at crime scene

HAZELWOOD (AP) — A suburban St. Louis man is in custody after allegedly groping a woman and running off, only to leave his phone number behind.

Twenty-five-year-old Jerome Devaughn Smith of St. Peters is charged with first-degree burglary and sexual abuse. He is jailed on $50,000 bond.

Police told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that Smith was in a Hazelwood neighborhood Wednesday, handing out flyers for a cleaning company, when he gave one to a 68-year-old woman outside her home. She took the flyer and turned to go inside. Police say she noted that Smith was following her. She told authorities that when she tried to shut the door, he grabbed her breast.

The woman bit the suspect and he ran off. The flyer he left behind included his phone number.