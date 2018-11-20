Police say suspect shoots up car at The Den apartment complex

COLUMBIA - Police are gathering more information Tuesday after responding to multiple phone calls of shots fired near The Den apartment complex on Grindstone Plaza Drive off Grindstone Parkway at about 2 a.m.

Columbia police said an unknown black male fired a handgun several times into an unoccupied vehicle in front of building 1414. They don't have a more in-depth suspect description.

Police found multiple shell casings near the car.

There were no reports of injuries.

The Den is a new student housing complex which opened this summer and according to Raidsonline.com has not had any reports of crime at the complex.