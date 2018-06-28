Police Say Suspect Faked His Drowning

SCOTT CITY (AP) - A 65-year-old southeast Missouri man under investigation on child sex charges is accused of faking his own drowning to mislead police. Charles Rothman of Scott City was arrested yesterday in Poplar Bluff, where he was tracked down through cell phone and ATM records. He is jailed on $250,000 bond. Rothman faces nine felony counts of statutory rape and statutory sodomy of a 13-year-old girl after an abuse investigation that began Tuesday. Authorities believe a witness tipped Rothman that he was under investigation. Wednesday evening, a boat was found drifting in a diversion channel. Crews searched the water Wednesday night and yesterday morning. But police became suspicious because fishing equipment did not appear to have been used.