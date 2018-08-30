Police say thieves targeting families from India

By: The Associated Press

WILDWOOD (AP) - St. Louis County police believe that burglars may be targeting homes owned by families from India, hoping to find expensive jewelry.

KTVI-TV reports that two recent cases aroused suspicions - burglaries on Feb. 11 in Wildwood and in unincorporated St. Louis County.

Authorities say Houston and other cities are reporting similar crimes. St. Louis County police are searching for a dark-colored sedan, possibly a Ford Fusion, spotted at the scene of both recent burglaries.