Police say woman arrested for trying to run over man with car

COLUMBIA- Police arrested a woman Friday after reports of shots fired led them to a domestic dispute.

The Columbia Police Department said Saturday Kecia Goldman, 28, was arrested for second-degree domestic assault after she attempted to run over a man with her car.

Officers responded to the 600 block of Worley Street West to investigate after neighbors reported hearing a gun shot. According to police, Goldman and a man she was in a relationship with were having an argument outside across from the Calvary Baptist Church.

The investigation revealed Goldman was driving a maroon Ford passenger vehicle, attempting to run over the man with vehicle during the argument.

Officers said a shot was heard around the same time in the area and a cartridge casing was found on Ridgeway Avenue. Police said when they arrived, the man told them he also heard a gun shot, but was not injured and didn't know where it came from. Police said neither person was hurt during the confrontation.

Officers took Goldman to the Boone County Jail. Her bond was set at $4,500.

CPD officers said anyone with information should contact them or call (573)-875-TPS (8477) to remain anonymous.