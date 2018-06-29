Police: School Tech Sent Obscene Material to Girl

JOPLIN, Mo. - A Joplin School District employee accused of sending pornographic images to a southeast Kansas girl has been arrested on a federal warrant.

The Joplin Globe reports that the network administrator fled in his vehicle before he was arrested Friday after attempting to meet the 14-year-old girl for sex at a Joplin shopping mall. Police say the man is scheduled to be taken Tuesday before a federal judge in Springfield.

The criminal affidavit said the man had forced his ex-girlfriend's daughter to perform various sexual acts when she was between the ages of 8 and 12. When he reportedly tried to reconnect with her through social media, the girl sought help. Her family allowed law enforcement to take over her Facebook page, and he reportedly sent sexual comments and images.