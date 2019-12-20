Police Search Apartment Complex After Shots Fired Incident

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police said they responded to a shots fired call around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday on Switzler Street. Neighbors told KOMU 8 News a fight started in Douglass Park and moved to an apartment complex on Switzler Street. Neighbors said Columbia Police told residents to stay in their apartments.

Apartment complex resident Latonya Wafford, whose apartment was being searched, told KOMU 8 News the police said they were looking for a girl as they go from apartment to apartment.

Columbia police confirmed they did find shell casings, cleared the surrounding area and brought in more police officers.

KOMU 8 News confirmed with two schools in the area, Jefferson Middle School and Field Elementary School, that a lock down did not go into effect as school was already out for the day.

The apartment complex is located across from the Columbia Housing Authority.