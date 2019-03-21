Police search for Auxvasse man accused of domestic assault

AUXVASSE - Police are asking for the public's help finding 49-year-old Jeffrey Ennis, who has been accused of domestic assault.

Prosecutors charged Ennis, who lives in Auxvasse, on March 15 with felony counts of domestic assault, stalking and leaving the scene of an accident.

The Callaway County Sheriff's Office said the incident for which Ennis is charged happened west of Fulton on March 5.

Ennis has also been charged with a misdemeanor count of property damage.

Anyone with information, should call Crimestoppers at (573) 592-2474 to remain anonymous.