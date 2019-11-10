Police search for driver from fatal hit and run accident

Monday, July 13 2015
By: The Associated Press

ST. CHARLES (AP) - Authorities are searching for a flatbed truck's driver who fled a deadly chain-reaction wreck on the St. Louis area's Blanchette Bridge across the Missouri River.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident, which happened about 11:30 p.m. Sunday, killed a woman and hospitalized her husband. The names of those two occupants of a minivan weren't released Monday.

The patrol says that after a westbound car hit a disabled, abandoned pickup truck on the Interstate 70 bridge, the minivan's driver swerved to avoid that wreck and spun out, eventually stopping but facing the wrong way in traffic. That's when the patrol said the flatbed hit the van head-on.

There was no immediate word Monday about any charges linked to the wreck.

 

