Police search for driver who hit girl in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police were searching for the driver of a car that struck a 5-year-old girl.

The accident happened Friday evening in downtown St. Louis. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that witnesses described the car as a blue or gray Dodge Stratus with Illinois license plates.

Police said the girl and her mother were crossing the intersection of Tucker and Chestnut when the car struck the girl. She was hospitalized in stable condition with injuries to her face, legs and arms.