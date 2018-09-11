Police search for driver who hit Missouri highway trooper

LEE'S SUMMIT (AP) — Law enforcement authorities are searching for a driver whose car hit Missouri State Highway Patrol during a traffic stop.

The patrol says the trooper was not seriously injured when he was hit Thursday.

Sgt. Collin Strosberg says the driver pulled over briefly but drove away when the trooper was walking toward the car.

The male suspect was driving a Grey Ford Taurus with temporary tag 03WUQE.