Police search for driver who swerved at police

CLAYTON (AP) — St. Louis County police are searching for a man who allegedly tried to run over officers with his sport utility vehicle.

Police were called around 10 a.m. Monday to a report of a man trying to run down a woman in north St. Louis County. The driver allegedly swerved at a female officer, who suffered minor injuries in jumping out of the way.

An SUV arrived and also swerved at police before both vehicles fled. The first vehicle crashed and the driver was arrested. Police say a stolen gun was inside his vehicle.

The SUV was found about a half-hour later, overturned. Police say a third suspect vehicle picked up the SUV driver. The driver of the third vehicle was arrested, but the SUV driver remains on the loose.