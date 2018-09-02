Police search for man who fatally struck woman

CLAYTON (AP) — Police in St. Louis County continue to search for a man suspected in the hit-and-run wreck that killed a 23-year-old woman.

The 24-year-old suspect from St. Louis is wanted on suspicion of second-degree murder for the wreck on Friday that killed Keisha Redding.

Velda City police tried to stop a Chevrolet Monte Carlo in north St. Louis County. The car sped away, ran a red light, and struck Redding. A short time later, the Monte Carlo was found abandoned in St. Louis.