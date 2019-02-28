Police search for missing Moberly girl last seen two weeks ago
MOBERLY - Police are seeking the public's help finding 17-year-old Emerald Rickersten, who has been missing for 17 days.
KOMU spoke with Rickersten's aunt who said she is a frequent runaway.
Rickertsen was last seen Feb. 10 in east Moberly on the 700 block of Meadowbrook Circle. She was wearing gray sweatpants and a blue long sleeve shirt.
Anyone with information, should call the the Moberly Police Department at (660) 263-0346 or Crimestoppers at (660) 269-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.
