Police search for missing Moberly girl last seen two weeks ago

MOBERLY - Police are seeking the public's help finding 17-year-old Emerald Rickersten, who has been missing for 17 days.

KOMU spoke with Rickersten's aunt who said she is a frequent runaway.

Rickertsen was last seen Feb. 10 in east Moberly on the 700 block of Meadowbrook Circle. She was wearing gray sweatpants and a blue long sleeve shirt.

Anyone with information, should call the the Moberly Police Department at (660) 263-0346 or Crimestoppers at (660) 269-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.