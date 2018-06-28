Police Search for Murder Suspect

Police say the suspect stabbed Linda Miller, 17, of Fenton numerous times, then left her at the side of a road. Officers identify the suspect as Brian Ethridge, 26, a 5' 9" white man with brown hair and several tattoos. They said he is armed and dangerous, and was driving a green Chevy Cavalier with Missouri plates 434-ZET. Investigators say Ethridge took the victim's two-month-old child, but gave the infant to a friend. The child is now with grandparents. Call the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department at 1-636-797-9999 if you have information about the case.