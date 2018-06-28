Police search for person who fired shots into rural church

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities in rural northeast Missouri are looking for the person who fired several shots into a small church.

KHQA-TV reports that nine bullet holes were found throughout Pea Ridge Community Church, including the nursery. The church is near the small town of Philadelphia in Marion County, about 120 miles north of St. Louis.

Pastor Roger Huff says the damage occurred sometime between Sunday and Wednesday, when the holes were discovered. Huff says no one was at the church at the time.