Police Search for Shooter

The victim, a 36-year old woman, was treated and released at a local hospital later Monday night.

"We haven't determined if the individual that was struck by gunfire was the target of the assailant or someone else in the congregation," said Sgt. Ken Hammond of the Major Crimes Unit. "That had not been determined, or we do not know if this is an individual that has a grudge against the Jehovah's Witnesses. The description of the suspect is very vague. It is a male, 5'7" to 5'9" [weighing] 160 pounds wearing dark clothing and a ski mask."

The church's spokesperson, Larry Brock, issued a statement on Wednesday: "The local congregation is actively assisting the victim, the victim's family and all those affected by this situation. We are also doing everything we can to cooperate with the police."

Police said the Jehovah's Witnesses received no threats before the shooting. Call CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS if you have any information.