Police search for suspect in Jefferson City shooting

JEFFERSON CITY - Police are looking for a suspect in the shooting of a Jefferson City man.

Around 6:01 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a report of two gunshots heard at 227 North Ventura Ave.

Tre J. Connor, 24, was lying at the end of Ventura Ave. and shot in the stomach, according to a second caller.

Connor was treated for serious injuries.

The 28-year-old suspect, Dana R. Day Jr. was possibly seen leaving the scene in a dark colored SUV.

A warrant has been issued for Day's arrest as police actively search for him.

Police ask that anyone with information should contact the Jefferson City Police Department at 573-634-6400 or anonymously through CrimeStoppers at 659-Tips.