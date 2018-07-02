Police Search Suspect in Attemped Robbery

JEFFERSON CITY - Police Detectives are conducting an investigation in search of a male suspect who approached a woman at the Central Bank ATM. The woman had just made a deposit via ATM transacton. The male suspect attempted to rob her. She was able to drive away. The female was not harmed. The male did not display any type of weapon.

The Jefferson City Police Department wants citizens to watch their surroundings, particularly when conducting business transactions during evening or night hours. If you experience any suspicious activity, contact Jefferson City Police Detectives or CrimeStoppers.