Police searching for armed suspect in home invasion

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police said it responded to a home invasion in the 3600 block of Hermitage Road Monday at 7:24 a.m. The suspect had a gun.

CPD said its initial investigation found the suspect forced entry into the home, showed his weapon to one of the three people inside and searched the home before fleeing.

A K-9 officer and handler from the Boone County Sheriff's Department worked to track the suspect with CPD, but could not locate the man. Police said the suspect weighs approximately 240 pounds and was wearing multiple layers of dark clothing.

There were no reported injuries and the amount of property damage is not known at this time.

CPD asks anyone with information to call detectives at (573) 874-7652, or call CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.