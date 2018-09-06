Police Searching for Man Wanted for Sexual Assault

COLUMBIA - CrimeStoppers is offering a reward for a man wanted for the sexual assault of a 19-year-old woman.

According to a press release from the Boone County Sheriff's Department, Brian K. Burns, 23, of St. Louis, has been charged with sexual assault, felonious restraint and first degree burglary from an Oct. 15 incident.

Burns kicked down the victim's front door around 1:30 a.m. early that morning before sexually assaulting her. Once Burns fell asleep, the victim escaped the residence and called the authorities, but Burns fled before officers arrived.

A six-month-old baby was present in the house, but was not injured. Police say the victim and Burns know each other.

Deputies are searching for Burns and said he has friends and associates in Columbia and may still be in the area.

The department asks anyone with information about Burns' location to all 9-1-1 or CrimeStoppers at 875-TIPS. Anonymity is guaranteed.